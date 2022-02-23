Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,631.43

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,586.11 ($21.57).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL traded down GBX 203 ($2.76) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,095 ($14.89). 4,159,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 12.26 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.