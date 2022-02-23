Analysts Set Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Price Target at $15.00

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

GHM traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 139,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

