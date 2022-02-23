Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $24.24

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $839.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Funko has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

