Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

UFPI opened at $83.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $94.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

