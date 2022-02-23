Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OEC. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $22.45.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 420,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $7,244,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.