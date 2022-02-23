Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Several brokerages have commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 19,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

