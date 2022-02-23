Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.86. 77,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

