Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. CGI reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CGI by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 178,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,147. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.