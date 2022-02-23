Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.40. Xylem reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 12,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

