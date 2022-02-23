Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.
HIMS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 5,383,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.11.
In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
