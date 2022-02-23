Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $487.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.30 million to $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $549.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 233,913 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

