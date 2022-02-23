Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Avaya posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 1,052,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,715. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avaya by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Avaya by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avaya by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

