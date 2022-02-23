Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 299,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Amyris by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amyris by 370.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

