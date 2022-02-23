Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amplitude stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88. Amplitude Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
About Amplitude
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
