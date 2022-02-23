American Well (AMWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Well by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

