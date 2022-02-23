American Well (AMWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE AMWL opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $26.77.
In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.