American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $182.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

