American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $230.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

