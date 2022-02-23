American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

NYSE:AWR opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American States Water by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American States Water by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

