American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $208.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

