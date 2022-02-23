American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Public Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.