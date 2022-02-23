American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,135. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

