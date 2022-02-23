Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

