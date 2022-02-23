Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $74,466.09 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $74,466.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,089. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,027,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

