Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

