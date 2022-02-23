AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 6.9%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.16. 18,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 455,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.