AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 6.9%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.16. 18,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 455,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

