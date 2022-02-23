Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 671,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,498,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

