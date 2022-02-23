Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.35. 418,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,755. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day moving average of $416.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

