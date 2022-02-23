Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

WMK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,293. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

