Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4,636.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.33. The stock had a trading volume of 681,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,000,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

