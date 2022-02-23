Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 238,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.