Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378,275 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.93% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $105,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

