Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.610-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.74 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

AYX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 1,154,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alteryx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

