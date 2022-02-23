Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.