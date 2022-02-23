Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

