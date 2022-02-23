Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

