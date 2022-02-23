Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.