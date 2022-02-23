Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Allegion by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

