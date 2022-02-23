Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkaline Water by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 895,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkaline Water by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 397,645 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkaline Water by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

