Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $134.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

