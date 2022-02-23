Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Akoya Biosciences worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,679,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,138,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
