Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Akoya Biosciences worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,679,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,138,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

