Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

AC stock opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

