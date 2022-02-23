Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

ACDVF opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

