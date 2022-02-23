Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $63.33. 7,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,806. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 37.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

