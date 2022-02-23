AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.98

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 11294767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after buying an additional 92,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

