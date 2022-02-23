Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.
AGIO stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.