Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AGIO stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

