Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

