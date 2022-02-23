Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.
AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.