Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.50.

A traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 3,044,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

