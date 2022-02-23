AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

MITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

