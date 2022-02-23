Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 144,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 153,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.