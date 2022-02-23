Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 144,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 153,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aftermath Silver (AAGFF)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.